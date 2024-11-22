Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brock Purdy headshot

Brock Purdy Injury: Not spotted at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:47pm

Purdy (shoulder) isn't participating at the start of practice Friday afternoon, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Purdy was very limited Wednesday, threw only a few passes Thursday and may be missing practice Friday. The 49ers seem to be hoping rest will do the trick, but GM John Lynch acknowledged to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Friday morning that the quarterback's Week 12 status is "tenuous" even after MRI results suggested he doesn't have a serious injury. Purdy injured his throwing shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and now seems to be dealing with considerable soreness/discomfort.

Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now