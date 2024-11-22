Brock Purdy Injury: Not spotted at practice

Purdy (shoulder) isn't participating at the start of practice Friday afternoon, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Purdy was very limited Wednesday, threw only a few passes Thursday and may be missing practice Friday. The 49ers seem to be hoping rest will do the trick, but GM John Lynch acknowledged to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Friday morning that the quarterback's Week 12 status is "tenuous" even after MRI results suggested he doesn't have a serious injury. Purdy injured his throwing shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and now seems to be dealing with considerable soreness/discomfort.