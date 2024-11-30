Brock Purdy Injury: Remains on track to play Sunday

Purdy (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against Buffalo, didn't have any setbacks Friday or Saturday and is expected to start against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Purdy's shoulder issue caused him to miss last Sunday's loss to Green Bay, but after getting some light throwing in at the start of this week, he logged a full practice Friday. He appears to have responded well to that session, and with no subsequent setbacks, the star quarterback appears set to return to the field Sunday. That's clearly a big boost to San Francisco's air attack, as No. 2 QB Brandon Allen completed a modest 59 percent of his pass attempts for 199 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT last week against the Packers. However, both the 49ers and Bills could face a challenge on offense -- and specifically in the passing game -- Sunday with the forecast calling for wind and frigid temperatures along with potential snow.