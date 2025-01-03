Fantasy Football
Brock Purdy headshot

Brock Purdy Injury: Ruled out for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 2:57pm

Purdy (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear earlier in the week that Joshua Dobbs would start the final regular-season game. Purdy banged his right throwing elbow toward the end of a Week 17 loss to the Lions, missing the final few minutes after playing well for most of the night. 49ers GM John Lynch said Friday that Purdy's injury isn't anything serious and isn't related to his 2023 elbow surgery, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. It sounds like Purdy should be fine for the start of the offseason program.

Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
