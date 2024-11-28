Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brock Purdy headshot

Brock Purdy Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Purdy (shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Purdy so far is mimicking last week's practice regimen after going down as a limited participant for a second consecutive day to begin Week 13 prep. On Wednesday, though, he mustered just two short passes during the portion of the session open to the media, one to FB Kyle Juszczyk and another to a member of the training staff, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. Ultimately, Friday's session likely will be key for Purdy's chances to put an end to a one-game absence Sunday at Buffalo.

Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now