Brock Purdy News: Bounces back as expected

Purdy completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing five times for 11 yards in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Bears.

Purdy did suffer an injury scare in the fourth quarter on a roughing the passer penalty that saw the quarterback's body bend backwards in an awkward fashion between two Chicago defenders. The star QB was writhing in pain on the ground following the hit, but he wound up missing just one play before returning to the field, as reported by 49ers' reporter Cam Inman. Aside from the brief injury scare, Purdy was firing on all cylinders against the scuttling Bears, which comes as a relief to fantasy managers following last week's dud against the Bills in the snow. Assuming that there are no lingering effects from getting clotheslined Sunday, Purdy could be in store for another high score in a potential shootout against the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.