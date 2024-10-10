Brock Purdy News: Bounces back with three TDs

Purdy completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 19 yards.

Coming off a two-interception game and back-to-back contests with a sub-56.0 percent completion rate, Purdy enjoyed a resurgent night that featured his second three-touchdown tally of the season. The third-year signal-caller's scoring tosses came in the second, third and fourth quarters, with Purdy connecting with Deebo Samuel (76 yards) and George Kittle (10, nine yards). Purdy recorded completions to seven different pass catchers overall, and he'll likely need to turn in an even higher-caliber performance when he and the 49ers tangle with the Chiefs at home in a Week 7 Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, Oct. 20.