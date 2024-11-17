Brock Purdy News: Carries offense in loss
Purdy completed 21 of 28 pass attempts for 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for 40 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.
Purdy did everything in his power to lift a shorthanded 49ers offense to victory with his arm and ability as a rusher. San Francisco's franchise quarterback fell short in his efforts, but fantasy managers benefited from his fourth rushing touchdown over a four-game span. Purdy's lone blemish Sunday was an interception that was deflected by an incredible leaping effort from Seattle corner Devon Witherspoon. The 24-year-old Purdy and the 49ers will have to hit the road following a tough loss to face the Packers in Lambeau next Sunday.
