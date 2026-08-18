Brock Purdy News: 'Good chance' to play in Thursday's contest
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Purdy has a "good chance" to play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Any appearance likely will be brief after Purdy took part in joint practices this week. He was held out of San Francisco's first preseason game and doesn't figure to play more than a drive or two during the exhibition slate.
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