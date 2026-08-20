Brock Purdy News: Looks sharp in preseason win
Purdy completed four of six passes for 29 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed once for three yards in the 49ers' 41-17 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday night.
Purdy was in on San Francisco's first possession and led the 49ers on a 12-play, 39-yard march where he recorded his first completion to Deebo Samuel before connecting on three occasions with rookie second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling later in the drive. Purdy gave way to Mac Jones after that point, and given the former's checkered recent injury history, Thursday's game action is likely the last he'll see prior to a Week 1 showdown with the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.
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