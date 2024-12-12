Brock Purdy News: Miserable showing in loss

Purdy completed 14 of 31 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for three yards in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Purdy was able to engineer a short 39-yard drive on the 49ers' second possession that culminated in a field goal, but San Francisco punted the other six times it had the ball in the first half. After another modest 34-yard march that led to three more points to open the second half, Purdy scuffled throughout most of the rest of the contest and also threw an interception on a deep shot to Jauan Jennings with just over five minutes remaining in the game. The Rams would subsequently embark on a marathon 13-play drive that left Purdy with just 11 seconds to try and get the 50 yards necessary for a potential game-winning score, but he threw incomplete and took a sack on the final two plays. Purdy now has thrown for 159 yards or fewer in three of his past four games heading into a Week 16 road trip to face the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 22.