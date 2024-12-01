Brock Purdy News: Suffers from snowy conditiions

Purdy completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 94 yards while rushing twice for four yards with a lost fumble in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Bills.

Purdy and the entirety of San Francisco's offense struggled to gain traction in a blistering snow storm on the road in Buffalo. The 49ers were forced to lean on the run throughout due to the harsh weather despite playing from behind for much of the contest. Purdy's lone turnover was unforced when the ball slipped out of his hand on a pass attempt and derailed a drive deep in San Francisco territory. Purdy may have lost yet another key weapon, as Christian McCaffrey (knee) was forced out of the contest at halftime and did not return. Purdy will benefit greatly from returning home to Santa Clara, CA when the 49ers enter a soft part of the schedule against the Bears next Sunday.