Brock Purdy headshot

Brock Purdy News: Talking extension with Niners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, 49ers GM John Lynch said the team and Purdy have already had conversations about a contract extension, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy's rookie deal runs through the 2025 season, but he's eligible for an extension and is looking at a significant raise. After making just $985,000 in 2024, Purdy's extension will surely be north of $50 million per year. Purdy's play fell off a bit last season, as his touchdown rate dropped from an NFL-best 7.0 percent in 2023 to just 4.4 percent in 2024. His yards per attempt dipped more than a full yard from 9.6 to 8.5, and Purdy's 96.1 passer rating was his lowest since entering the league. Purdy undoubtedly missed Brandon Aiyuk's (knee) field-stretching and playmaking abilities, and Deebo Samuel didn't meet expectations.

