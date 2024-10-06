Brock Purdy News: Throws two picks Sunday

Purdy completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Purdy and San Francisco's offense had the team in position to win this favored contest before a horrific second half saw the home team fall by one point. Both NFC West clubs sit at 2-3 now, but the 49ers were expected to be championship contenders while the Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild. This was easily Purdy's worst fantasy game through weeks, but fantasy managers shouldn't panic about their quarterback the way 49ers' fans are panicking about their team's Super Bowl hopes.