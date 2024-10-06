Fantasy Football
Brock Purdy headshot

Brock Purdy News: Throws two picks Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Purdy completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Purdy and San Francisco's offense had the team in position to win this favored contest before a horrific second half saw the home team fall by one point. Both NFC West clubs sit at 2-3 now, but the 49ers were expected to be championship contenders while the Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild. This was easily Purdy's worst fantasy game through weeks, but fantasy managers shouldn't panic about their quarterback the way 49ers' fans are panicking about their team's Super Bowl hopes.

Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News