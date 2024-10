Wright caught his only target for an eight-yard touchdown in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans.

Wright made the most of his one touch in Week 8, reeling in an eight-yard score in the second quarter. The tight end hadn't secured a catch since Week 4 and through seven games in 2024, he's caught eight of 10 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. Wright remains an unattractive fantasy option while operating as the No. 2 tight end behind Sam LaPorta.