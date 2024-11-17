Brock Wright News: Secures touchdown in win

Wright caught his only target for a five-yard touchdown in Sunday's 52-6 victory over the Jaguars.

Wright was expected to see an expanded role on offense with starting tight end Sam LaPorta (shoulder) unavailable, but Wright saw only one target. On the bright side, the tight end's only reception was a five-yard score in the third quarter. If LaPorta is unavailable again in Week 12 versus the Colts, Wright could see an uptick in usage once again.