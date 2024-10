Wright caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Monday's 42-29 win over the Seattle.

Wright saw his production decrease in Week 4 with Sam LaPorta taking on his full complement of offensive snaps again. Wright is the clear No. 2 option at tight end and his fantasy upside is greatly limited when LaPorta is active. Over the first four games of the season, Wright has caught seven of eight targets for 49 yards.