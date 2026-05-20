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Broderick Jones Injury: Could take reps at right tackle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 2:26pm

Jones is expecting to work on both sides of the offensive line once he recovers from a neck injury, Brendan Howe of SteelersNow reports.

With Pittsburgh selecting offensive tackles in the first round of two of the last three NFL drafts (Troy Fautanu in 2024 and Max Iheanachor in 2026), Jones appears open to working at either tackle spot next season. The 25-year-old from Georgia missed the Steelers' final seven games (including playoffs) last season due to a neck injury, and it remains unclear if he'll be ready for training camp or Week 1, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Once fully healthy, Jones will likely battle for one of Pittsburgh's starting tackle positions, though the team declined his fifth-year option in late April.

Broderick Jones
Pittsburgh Steelers
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