Broderick Jones Injury: Recovering from neck issue
Jones (neck) is "feeling fine" and back around the team for OTAs, Michael Baca of NFL.com reports.
Jones suffered a neck injury in the Steelers' Week 12 loss against the Bears. The issue required a spinal fusion surgery that the offensive tackle is now recovering from. With the team selecting offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round of the 2025 draft, Jones will need to heal up and compete to win a starting job that used to be clear-cut.
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