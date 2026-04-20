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Broderick Jones Injury: Setback with neck issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 2:46pm

Jones (neck) had a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season and may not be ready to start training camp or Week 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday

Jones' 2025 season ended in late November due to a serious neck injury he suffered in the Steelers' Week 12 loss to the Bears. If the left tackle's recovery timeline has been extended, it could force the Steelers to use a higher pick on the offensive line in the 2026 draft.

Broderick Jones
Pittsburgh Steelers
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