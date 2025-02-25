Broderick Jones News: Shifting to left tackle

Jones will start the offseason preparing to play left tackle, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Since being selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Jones has played just 129 snaps at left tackle and over 1,800 at right tackle. With 2024 first-rounder Troy Fautanu (knee) expected to have a normal offseason after dislocating his kneecap in Week 2 last season, Jones will be ticketed for left-tackle duties in 2025, with Fautanu manning the right side for Pittsburgh.