Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Broderick Washington headshot

Broderick Washington News: Picks up sack in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 9:35am

Washington recorded three tackles (three solo) including a sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 24-19 loss versus the Eagles.

Neither Washington's sack nor his forced fumble had any sway on the outcome of Sunday's contest, but they'll help bolster his overall stats in what has been a respectable season thus far. He'll remain locked into a starting role after Baltimore's bye in Week 14.

Broderick Washington
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now