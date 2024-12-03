Broderick Washington News: Picks up sack in loss
Washington recorded three tackles (three solo) including a sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 24-19 loss versus the Eagles.
Neither Washington's sack nor his forced fumble had any sway on the outcome of Sunday's contest, but they'll help bolster his overall stats in what has been a respectable season thus far. He'll remain locked into a starting role after Baltimore's bye in Week 14.
