Brodric Martin headshot

Brodric Martin Injury: Goes to waivers with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Las Vegas waived Martin (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday.

It's not immediately clear what kind of injury Martin suffered, but he'll now have to spend the entire 2026 season on IR unless he works out an injury settlement with the club. He appeared in just one game with Pittsburgh in 2025, logging 10 defensive snaps in Week 13 versus the Bills.

Brodric Martin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app