Brodric Martin Injury: Goes to waivers with injury
Las Vegas waived Martin (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday.
It's not immediately clear what kind of injury Martin suffered, but he'll now have to spend the entire 2026 season on IR unless he works out an injury settlement with the club. He appeared in just one game with Pittsburgh in 2025, logging 10 defensive snaps in Week 13 versus the Bills.
Brodric Martin
Free Agent
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