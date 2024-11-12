Broughton Hatcher News: Gets look from Houston
The Texans hosted Hatcher (undisclosed) for a tryout Friday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Hatcher signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2023, though he was let go with an injury settlement due to an unspecified issue. The 25-year-old long snapper is looking to crack onto an NFL roster and has yet to play a snap during the regular season.
Broughton Hatcher
Free Agent
