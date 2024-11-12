Fantasy Football
Broughton Hatcher headshot

Broughton Hatcher News: Gets look from Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

The Texans hosted Hatcher (undisclosed) for a tryout Friday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Hatcher signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2023, though he was let go with an injury settlement due to an unspecified issue. The 25-year-old long snapper is looking to crack onto an NFL roster and has yet to play a snap during the regular season.

