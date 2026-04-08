Bryan Bresee News: Contract option picked up

The Saints have picked up Bresee's fifth-year contract option,Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune reports.

As a result of the move, Bresee, who was the Saints' 2023 first-round pick, will be under contract with the team for the 2027 season under a deal estimated to be "north of $13 million," per Paras. The 24-year-old logged 37 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 regular-season games in 2025, while seeing action on a career-high 69 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps. Considering that he recorded 7.5 sacks in 2024, Bresee -- who is presumably past the knee issue he dealt with late last season -- is a bounce-back candidate this year in his starting role along the Saints' defensive line.