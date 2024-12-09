Bryan Bresee News: Game-winning block in Week 14

Breese logged 1.0 sacks and two pass defenses during Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Bresee made the biggest play of the game Sunday when he jumped over the Giants' offensive line and blocked Graham Gano's 35-yard field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Saints. Bresee has logged 7.5 sacks through 13 regular-season games, 3.5 of which have come over his last three outings.