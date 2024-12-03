Bryan Bresee News: Gets another sack Sunday

Bresee recorded 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 21-14 loss versus the Rams.

Bresee was able to put a notch in the sack column for the second game in a row in Week 13, getting to Matthew Stafford on a third down to force a Rams punt late in the third quarter. He enters Week 14 with the second most sacks in the league by a defensive tackle (6.5) behind only two-time Pro-Bowler Dexter Lawrence (9.0).