Bryan Cook News: Brings talents to Cincinnati
Cook agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $40.25 million contract with the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Cook solidified himself as a starter at safety for the Chiefs in 2024 and further built on that success in 2025, when he totaled 85 tackles (50 solo) and six passes defensed while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. He's positioned as a locked-in starter for Cincinnati's secondary for the 2026 campaign and beyond.
