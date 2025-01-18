Bryan Cook News: Cleared to return vs. Houston
Cook (head) is back in Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against Houston after being evaluated for a concussion, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Cook was pulled from the game in the first quarter after making a tackle and was then evaluated for a concussion. However, he has since come back into the contest. Jaden Hicks had entered while Cook was out and will now return to a rotational role.
