Cook tallied two solo tackles and an interception during Monday's 26-13 win over the Saints.

All of Cook's stats came on the Chiefs' first defensive series, which ended when he picked off a Derek Carr pass intended for Rashid Shaheed. It was Cook's first interception since Week 7 of the 2023 campaign. He's up to 26 tackles (21 solo) and four passes defended (one interception) through the first five games of the regular season.