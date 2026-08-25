Bryan Cook News: Participating in team drills again
Cook (undisclosed) participated during the Bengals' training camp practice Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Cook has missed time after suffering an apparent hamstring injury earlier in August, but it now looks like he's back in football shape. Whether or not he plays in Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, it seems like he's trending towards being available for Week 1 of the regular season, barring any setbacks.
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