Bryan Cook headshot

Bryan Cook News: Participating in team drills again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Cook (undisclosed) participated during the Bengals' training camp practice Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Cook has missed time after suffering an apparent hamstring injury earlier in August, but it now looks like he's back in football shape. Whether or not he plays in Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, it seems like he's trending towards being available for Week 1 of the regular season, barring any setbacks.

Bryan Cook
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Cook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Cook See More
AFC North Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
NFL
AFC North Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
36 days ago
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
148 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
267 days ago
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl Matchups and Injuries
NFL
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl Matchups and Injuries
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
February 6, 2025
Weekly Rankings: Conference Championship Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Conference Championship Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
January 22, 2025