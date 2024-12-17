Bryan Cook News: Snags pick in win
Cook tallied three tackles (three solo), a pass deflection and an interception during the Chiefs' win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Cook was one of four different Kansas City defenders to record an interception during Sunday's victory. Throughout 14 games played this season, the 2022 second-round pick has amassed 67 tackles (48 solo) and two interceptions, both of which serve as new career highs for him.
