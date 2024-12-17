Fantasy Football
Bryan Cook

Bryan Cook News: Snags pick in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Cook tallied three tackles (three solo), a pass deflection and an interception during the Chiefs' win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Cook was one of four different Kansas City defenders to record an interception during Sunday's victory. Throughout 14 games played this season, the 2022 second-round pick has amassed 67 tackles (48 solo) and two interceptions, both of which serve as new career highs for him.

Bryan Cook
Kansas City Chiefs

