Bryce Cabeldue News: Back for OTAs

Cabeldue (knee) was spotted participating in Seattle's OTAs on Tuesday, Lindsey Wasson of Journal-News.com reports.

Cabeldue was unavailable for the Seahawks' final six games (including playoffs) last season after sustaining a knee injury. However, his participating in Tuesday's OTAs suggests he's now moved past the issue. He's expected to play a depth role on Seattle's offensive line heading into the 2026 season.