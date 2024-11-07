Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Absent again Thursday
Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ford-Wheaton was inactive for last Sunday's loss to the Commanders with the same injury, and he's now been listed as DNP in back-to-back days to start this practice week. He's played just two offensive snaps this season but is a fixture on special teams for New York.
