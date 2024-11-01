Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Ford-Wheaton was able to play through his Achilles issue in the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Steelers, but he was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, suggesting that his injury may have worsened. If Ford-Wheaton can't play in Week 9 as expected, the Giants will be without one of their top special-teams aces.