Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Limited Wednesday

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ford-Wheaton has been sidelined for each of the Giants' last two games, and Wednesday's limited session suggests that the team's Week 11 bye wasn't enough time for him to recover from his Achilles issue. The 24-year-old's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can return for the Giants' Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers.