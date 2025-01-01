Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday

Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The 24-year-old played through a shoulder injury in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts, and Wednesday's limited practice session suggests he's still nursing the issue. Ford-Wheaton's participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up in Week 18, when the Giants travel to Philadelphia.