Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday
Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
The 24-year-old played through a shoulder injury in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts, and Wednesday's limited practice session suggests he's still nursing the issue. Ford-Wheaton's participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up in Week 18, when the Giants travel to Philadelphia.
