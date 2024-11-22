Fantasy Football
Bryce Ford-Wheaton headshot

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 12:07pm

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ford-Wheaton has missed each of the Giants' last two games due to an Achilles injury; however, he practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and has a chance to suit up Sunday. The Giants will be without a key special-teamer (143 special-teams snaps) if Ford-Wheaton is forced to miss his third consecutive game in Week 12.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton
New York Giants
More Stats & News
