Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ford-Wheaton has missed each of the Giants' last two games due to an Achilles injury; however, he practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and has a chance to suit up Sunday. The Giants will be without a key special-teamer (143 special-teams snaps) if Ford-Wheaton is forced to miss his third consecutive game in Week 12.