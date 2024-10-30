Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Still nursing injury

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Ford-Wheaton played through his Achilles injury in the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Steelers, failing to record a stat across 23 special-teams snaps. Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary; however, if he can't upgrade to at least limited work Thursday or Friday, he could be in jeopardy of missing the Giants' Week 9 matchup against the Commanders.