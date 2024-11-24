Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bryce Ford-Wheaton headshot

Bryce Ford-Wheaton News: Active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The depth wide receiver and special-teamer missed the Giants' last two games with the injury but was able to practice on a limited basis in the week leading up to this game. Ford-Wheaton has played on two offensive snaps and 143 special-teams snaps in 2024. He has yet to catch a pass this season.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now