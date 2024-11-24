Bryce Ford-Wheaton News: Active Sunday

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The depth wide receiver and special-teamer missed the Giants' last two games with the injury but was able to practice on a limited basis in the week leading up to this game. Ford-Wheaton has played on two offensive snaps and 143 special-teams snaps in 2024. He has yet to catch a pass this season.