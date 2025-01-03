Bryce Ford-Wheaton News: Playing in Week 18

Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 24-year-old wideout began the Giants' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions due to a shoulder injury sustained in early December. Ford-Wheaton then upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting he's recovered from the issue enough to suit up in Week 18. The West Virginia product has almost strictly played on special teams this season and is expected to reprise that role in Sunday's divisional matchup.