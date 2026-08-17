Bryce Hall headshot

Bryce Hall News: Joins Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 6:01pm

Hall signed with the Texans on Monday.

The cornerback spent the entire 2025 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad. Hall last started an NFL regular-season game in 2023 with the Jets.

Bryce Hall
Houston Texans
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