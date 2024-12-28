Bryce Huff Injury: Activated off IR

The Eagles activated Huff (wrist) from injured reserve Saturday.

Huff had missed the Eagles' last five games while recovering from surgery on his left wrist. He was a full participant in practice all week, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to play Sunday against the Cowboys. Huff has tallied 10 tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 10 regular-season games.