Bryce Huff Injury: Cleared to practice
Philadelphia designated Huff (wrist) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday.
Huff has missed the Eagles' last four games as he's recovered from a surgery on his left wrist, but it now looks like he's on track to return to action soon. Philadelphia will have 21 days to officially activate him before it would have to put him back on injured reserve for the rest of the year.
