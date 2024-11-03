Bryce Huff Injury: Dealing with hand injury

Huff has a hand injury that limited his snaps during Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The linebacker needed treatment before the game, per Zangaro. Huff, who signed a three-year, $51.1-million deal in the offseason, only played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in two of Philadelphia's first seven games even before his injury. The former Jet has just eight tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, on the year.