Bryce Huff Injury: Exits game early

Huff (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The outside linebacker was making his return after a five-game absence due to a wrist injury. Huff got in the backfield on a tackle for a loss early in the first quarter but did not record a stat before exiting. Third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt is Philadelphia's only other rotational outside linebacker available beyond starters Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith.