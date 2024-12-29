Fantasy Football
Bryce Huff headshot

Bryce Huff Injury: Exits game early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Huff (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The outside linebacker was making his return after a five-game absence due to a wrist injury. Huff got in the backfield on a tackle for a loss early in the first quarter but did not record a stat before exiting. Third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt is Philadelphia's only other rotational outside linebacker available beyond starters Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith.

Bryce Huff
Philadelphia Eagles
