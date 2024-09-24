Bryce Huff: Maintaining limited role

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Huff's role with the Eagles will continue to be the same Sunday against the Buccaneers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Huff was considered a marque signing for the Eagles, inking a three-year, $51.1 million contract in March, coming off a career-best 10-sack season with the Jets in 2023. With that, an increased workload was expected, however, the Memphis product has continued to play a part-time role, which has seen him record just one assisted tackle through three games. What is not clear is whether this was always the plan or if Huff has failed to earn that extra time on the field. The 26-year-old averaged only 27 snaps per game on defense last season and is currently averaging about 25, so the difference in playing time is hardly significant. Huff's performance and workload over the coming weeks, starting in Week 4 against Tampa Bay, may answer that question.