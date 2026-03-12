Bryce Huff headshot

Bryce Huff News: Hangs up cleats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Huff informed the 49ers on Thursday that he's retiring from the NFL.

Huff is still just 27 years old and remained productive for San Francisco last season, recording 30 tackles (14 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles across 15 regular-season appearances. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jets, followed by one-year stints with the Eagles and Niners. Huff wraps up his career with 24.0 career sacks across 81 regular-season contests, including 21 starts.

Bryce Huff
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Huff See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Huff See More
Gameday Injuries: Week 10
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
123 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 9 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 9 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
129 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 9
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
130 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Flacco Trending Up, Kyler a Mystery
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Flacco Trending Up, Kyler a Mystery
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
132 days ago
Beating the Book: NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
133 days ago