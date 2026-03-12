Bryce Huff News: Hangs up cleats

Huff informed the 49ers on Thursday that he's retiring from the NFL.

Huff is still just 27 years old and remained productive for San Francisco last season, recording 30 tackles (14 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles across 15 regular-season appearances. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jets, followed by one-year stints with the Eagles and Niners. Huff wraps up his career with 24.0 career sacks across 81 regular-season contests, including 21 starts.