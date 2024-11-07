Bryce Huff News: Logs full practice Thursday

Huff (wrist) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.

Huff was diagnosed with a wrist injury following the Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jaguars this past Sunday. However, the issue doesn't appear to be severe as he was able to practice Thursday without limitations, and he should be able to suit up against Dallas on Sunday. In the seven games prior to his injury, Huff logged eight tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks.