Bryce Huff headshot

Bryce Huff News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Huff (wrist) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.

Huff was diagnosed with a wrist injury following the Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jaguars this past Sunday. However, the issue doesn't appear to be severe as he was able to practice Thursday without limitations, and he should be able to suit up against Dallas on Sunday. In the seven games prior to his injury, Huff logged eight tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks.

Bryce Huff
Philadelphia Eagles
