Bryce Huff News: Making return Week 17

Huff (wrist) is active to face Dallas on Sunday.

This will be Huff's first game since Week 11 versus Washington. The veteran pass-rusher had been on IR since Nov. 22 due to wrist surgery before he was activated Saturday. Huff broke out with 10.0 sacks over 17 regular-season games last year with the Jets but had a modest 2.5 sacks over 10 contests with Philadelphia this season prior to getting hurt.