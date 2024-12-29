Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryce Huff headshot

Bryce Huff News: Making return Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Huff (wrist) is active to face Dallas on Sunday.

This will be Huff's first game since Week 11 versus Washington. The veteran pass-rusher had been on IR since Nov. 22 due to wrist surgery before he was activated Saturday. Huff broke out with 10.0 sacks over 17 regular-season games last year with the Jets but had a modest 2.5 sacks over 10 contests with Philadelphia this season prior to getting hurt.

Bryce Huff
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now