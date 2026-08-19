Bryce Lance News: Sees reps with starters Tuesday
Lance (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday and worked with the first-team offense in New Orleans' joint practice with Dallas, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) out several weeks and Devaughn Vele receiving a rest day Tuesday, the rookie Lance worked opposite Chris Olave as the Saints' WR2. While Vele is the favorite to open the regular season as the second wideout, Lance has a pretty clear path to early-season playing time while Tyson is sidelined. At 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds with 4.34 speed, Lance is a size-speed prospect who produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at North Dakota State before being selected in the fourth round of the 2026 Draft by New Orleans.
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